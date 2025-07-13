Interceptor drones shot down hundreds of Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine and its partners intend to scale up the production of interceptor drones, as they demonstrate good results - this week there have been hundreds of losses of Russian-Iranian "Shaheds".

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Seven days of large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine: more than 1,800 drones, more than 1,200 guided bombs and 83 missiles of various types," the president said.

He emphasised that Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to further intimidate Ukrainians.



"But despite Moscow's plans, there are good results of the air defence forces. Interceptor drones are proving to be especially good - hundreds of Russian-Iranian "Shahed" losses have already been recorded this week. And every meeting with partners this week was about scaling up this technology. I thank everyone who is ready to invest in the protection of life, I thank our soldiers who protect the Ukrainian sky," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Important agreements have been reached on defence: air defence and production of all types of drones, including interceptors - Zelenskyy following Conference on Restoration of Ukraine. VIDEO

According to the President, Shakedowns are one of Russia's ways to drag out the war, and he called for neutralising this threat so that diplomacy can work faster.

"We hope to implement all agreements that will strengthen our defence. We are counting on strong decisions by the United States, Europe,the G7 and all partners," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: I am not Putin. I will not be president for 30 years - Zelenskyy