Enemy lost 7,490 people and 2,757 pieces of equipment over week. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 7,490 Russian invaders and 2,757 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.

"During the week from July 6 to 13, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 7490 personnel," the message says.

It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

24 tanks

27 armored combat vehicles;

283 artillery systems;

8 MLRS;

2 air defense systems;

671 units of motor vehicles;

4 units of special equipment.

In addition, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders destroyed at least 52 missiles and 1,686 militant UAVs, including attack drones, over the past week.