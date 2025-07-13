Estonia conducts live firing with HIMARS for first time

For the first time, the Estonian military conducted live firing from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

It is known that the first live firing of the HIMARS MLRS took place on Friday, July 11, on the Estonian island of Saaremaa.

The military says that all the missiles "successfully" hit sea targets at a distance of up to 15 km.

Read more: Poland, Finland, and Baltic states ready to mine borders with Russia and create Europe’s "iron curtain" – media

"Yes, they work! Today, the Estonian Defense Forces conducted their first exercise using their own HIMARS systems," the Estonian Ministry of Defense said.

The Estonian Defense Ministry called the firing a "historic event."

Earlier it was reported that in April, six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were delivered to Estonia's Emari air base.

On June 13, the Estonian Defense Ministry announced the transfer of additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine.