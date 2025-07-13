Russians have intensified their activity on Prydniprovsk direction, - Southern Defense Forces

Russian invaders increased the number of assault operations in the Prydniprovsk direction over the past week. They make up to 6-11 attempts per day to advance in the area of the islands on the Dnipro River.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to the spokesman, the occupiers are trying to attack 2-3 times more often than in previous weeks, which indicates their intensification in this area of the front.

"The enemy has become more active throughout the island zone, starting from the south, where it conducts one or two small assaults every day, and ending, for example, with the Antonivsky road and railroad bridges, where three or four unsuccessful attempts to seize our positions also take place every day," Voloshyn said.

He noted that the purpose of these actions by the Russians is to reach certain footholds and keep them under control. To do this, before attempting to land on the islands, the Russians first send drones to drop food, ammunition and weapons in a certain place.

"After that, the group tries to land there and gain a foothold. Of course, this is not easy, because there is no way to dig in on these islands - you dig in and the water comes up. It is also impossible to build any kind of shelter there. But the enemy is trying to do all this," Voloshyn said.

Watch more: Occupier sitting on shore of reservoir disappeared after attack by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

At the same time, according to the spokesman, it is too early to talk about large-scale Russian assaults or forcing the Dnipro. The activation of the Russians can be called preparation for this, but it is very remote, the military said.

He also said that the Russian army has increased the number of strikes on the right bank by 10-15%, mostly with drones. The occupiers are targeting not only military targets, but often even local residents and civilian infrastructure.

"They are trying to create a 'dead zone' along the coast. That is, to destroy all the fortifications and shelters so that we have no place to stay," Voloshyn said.