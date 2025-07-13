3 950 26
Occupier sitting on shore of reservoir disappeared after attack by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated an occupier sitting on the shore of a pond.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The video shows that after the explosion, the body of the occupier disappeared.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password