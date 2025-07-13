ENG
Occupier sitting on shore of reservoir disappeared after attack by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated an occupier sitting on the shore of a pond.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The video shows that after the explosion, the body of the occupier disappeared.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,033,930 people (+1,240 per day), 11,016 tanks, 30,243 artillery systems, and 22,983 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

