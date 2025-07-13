Occupier sitting on shore of reservoir disappeared after attack by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone eliminated an occupier sitting on the shore of a pond.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack was posted on social media. The video shows that after the explosion, the body of the occupier disappeared.

