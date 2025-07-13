Occupiers attacked motorized tractor with drone in Sumy region: man was killed and another injured
On Sunday afternoon, July 12, in Sumy region, Russian occupiers hit a motorized tractor with a drone. The enemy attack killed a man and wounded another.
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.
According to the investigation, on July 13, 2025, at about 15:40, the enemy attacked a motorized walker with a drone on which civilians were moving through the territory of the Sumy community.
The enemy attack killed a 57-year-old man and injured his brother.
A pre-trial investigation is underway into the fact that the occupiers committed war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password