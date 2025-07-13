ENG
Occupiers attacked motorized tractor with drone in Sumy region: man was killed and another injured

One killed and one wounded in Sumy region due to enemy attack

On Sunday afternoon, July 12, in Sumy region, Russian occupiers hit a motorized tractor with a drone. The enemy attack killed a man and wounded another.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on July 13, 2025, at about 15:40, the enemy attacked a motorized walker with a drone on which civilians were moving through the territory of the Sumy community.

The enemy attack killed a 57-year-old man and injured his brother.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the fact that the occupiers committed war crimes that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

