News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
Three people were injured as result of Russian strike on Shostka district in Sumy region, two men are in serious condition. PHOTOS

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Shostka community in the Sumy region last night.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, it is noted that two men - 53 and 57 years old - are in serious condition. They are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

In addition, a 37-year-old victim turned to doctors. Her condition is light, and she is being treated on an outpatient basis.

In Shostka, the attack damaged the building of an educational institution and about 12 private houses. The area is being surveyed.

Russian strike on the Shostka community

It is also reported that a headquarters for the elimination of the consequences is working. People are being provided with assistance.

