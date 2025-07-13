1 322 0
Enemy struck Sloviansk: hospital, kindergarten and multi-storey buildings were damaged. VIDEO
The night in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, was loud again.
This was reported by the mayor of the city Vadym Liakh on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Around midnight, the city once again came under enemy fire. It was a Geran-2 UAV. The Centre and Zaliznychnyi neighbourhoods. The buildings of a clinical hospital, a kindergarten, multi-storey and private houses were damaged," the statement said.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
