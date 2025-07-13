ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8622 visitors online
News Video Shelling of Sloviansk
1 322 0

Enemy struck Sloviansk: hospital, kindergarten and multi-storey buildings were damaged. VIDEO

The night in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, was loud again.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Vadym Liakh on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Around midnight, the city once again came under enemy fire. It was a Geran-2 UAV. The Centre and Zaliznychnyi neighbourhoods. The buildings of a clinical hospital, a kindergarten, multi-storey and private houses were damaged," the statement said.

Watch more: Russians are actively storming Novokhatske in Donetsk region, enemy infantry is reaching western outskirts of settlement - DeepState. VIDEO

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Author: 

shoot out (14070) Donetska region (4101) Kramatorskyy district (377) Slov’yansk (278)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 