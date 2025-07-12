ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8322 visitors online
News Video
1 055 1

Russians are actively storming Novokhatske in Donetsk region, enemy infantry is reaching western outskirts of settlement - DeepState. VIDEO

Russian invaders are actively storming the village of Novokhatske, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET informs .

It is noted that the enemy infantry has already reached the western outskirts of Novokhatske.

The Ukrainian defence forces are destroying the occupiers' assault groups, which are trying to linger and accumulate in the village.

DeepState adds that it is currently impossible to stop the enemy's offensive. The occupiers are also storming Myrne, Hrushevske, and Tolstoy.

See more: At least four people were killed and five wounded as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (9614) Donetska region (4096) military actions (2540) Volnovaskyy district (229) Novokhatske (4) DeepState (182)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 