At least four people were killed and five wounded as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Today, on 12 July, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at night and in the morning, Pokrovsk came under enemy fire - 2 people were killed and 2 people were wounded, a house was damaged.

In the morning, Russians shelled Sloviansk with Tornado-S, killing 1 person and wounding 3 others. Two administrative buildings, two enterprises and 26 cars were destroyed; an administrative building, an enterprise and 10 cars were damaged.

"Donetsk region is under constant shelling! Be responsible and evacuate!" called the head of the RMA.



