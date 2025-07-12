ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8209 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
321 2

At least four people were killed and five wounded as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Today, on 12 July, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at night and in the morning, Pokrovsk came under enemy fire - 2 people were killed and 2 people were wounded, a house was damaged.

Read more: Russian attack on Chernivtsi: Number of victims increased to 26 people

In the morning, Russians shelled Sloviansk with Tornado-S, killing 1 person and wounding 3 others. Two administrative buildings, two enterprises and 26 cars were destroyed; an administrative building, an enterprise and 10 cars were damaged.

Shelling of Donetsk region on 12 July

"Donetsk region is under constant shelling! Be responsible and evacuate!" called the head of the RMA.

Shelling of Donetsk region on 12 July
Shelling of Donetsk region on 12 July

Author: 

shoot out (14054) Donetska region (4096) Pokrovsk (445) Kramatorskyy district (375) Pokrovskyy district (580) Slov’yansk (276)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 