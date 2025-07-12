Russian attack on Chernivtsi: Number of victims increased to 26 people

The number of victims of today's Russian combined attack on Chernivtsi has increased to 26 people.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, seven people are currently in hospitals: three are in serious condition, four have been operated on. All other victims were given first aid by doctors at the site of the fall of the enemy missile wreckage.



It is also reported that all specialized services continue to work at the site of the downed missile wreckage: they are examining the area, dismantling the rubble and documenting the war crimes of the Russian Federation against the civilian population.



"I emphasize! Do not neglect air raid alerts! If it is announced, immediately go to the nearest shelter!" - urged the head of the RMA.

As a reminder, at dawn on July 12, Russian occupiers attacked Bukovyna with four "Shaheds" and a rocket. The shelling in Chernivtsi killed two people - a 26-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man.

July 13 was declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for the victims of the Russian shelling.

