"Clear Sky" system intercepts almost 50 drones over Kyiv region at night

Today, on July 12, 2025, almost 50 enemy UAVs were intercepted in the sky over Kyiv region at night.

This was announced on the Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, Censor.NET reports.

"The peaceful settlements of the region are under protection. In general, almost 700 aggressor attack drones have been intercepted during the implementation of the Clear Sky project.

This project is a vivid example of our ingenuity and cohesion. When we all work together - the military, government, business - we find new solutions to secure our skies and give a worthy rebuff to the enemy," the statement said.

Massive combined attack on July 12

On the night of July 12, the Russian occupiers launched a combined attack on different regions of Ukraine. In Lviv, nine people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, and houses, a kindergarten, and dozens of cars were damaged. The Russian attack damaged 46 houses. In addition, more than 500 windows were smashed, and 15 apartments are uninhabitable. Three buildings of Lviv Polytechnic, city courts and more than 20 small and medium-sized businesses were also damaged.

Rashists attacked Lutsk with drones and missiles . According to Ivan Rudnytskyi, the head of the RMA, 35 UAVs and 2 missiles were spotted in the airspace during the alert. The falling debris caused a fire and the destruction of a residential building and damaged cars.

At dawn , powerful explosions were also heard in Kharkiv. The enemy launched 10 attacks on Kharkiv - two UAVs and eight combat drones. Critical infrastructure was hit, three people were injured.

Two people were killed in Chernivtsi. Another 4 people were seriously injured. The occupiers attacked Bukovyna with four "Shaheds" and a rocket. Several residential buildings, shops, administrative buildings and cars were damaged in Chernivtsi. A residential building and a car were damaged by an enemy UAV in the Storozhynets community.

Russian troops attacked the Velykomykhailivka community of the Synelnykove district in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used KABs. Two people were killed. The car caught fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, since the evening of July 11, Russians have attacked Ukraine with 597 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from different directions and 26 X-101 cruise missiles. Air defense forces shot down 319 enemy Shahed UAVs and 25 X-101 cruise missiles. In addition, 258 imitator drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

On the night of July 12, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions came under another enemy attack. Almost 10 private houses were damaged in the Kirovograd region. Roofs were destroyed, windows and doors were smashed, and fences were damaged. Dry grass in open areas also caught fire. According to preliminary data, 8 private houses were damaged by the blast wave in Cherkasy district. Fifty subscribers are also without electricity.