The New York Times published a report from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. During the report, the journalist was accompanied by militants of the Russian "Akhmat". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted by calling the release of this material "the stupidest decision".

On Saturday, July 12, the newspaper's website published a report titled "Landscape of Death: What is left where Ukraine invaded Russia".

The author of the article is Nanna Geitman. The article states that the journalist spent six days in the frontline areas of Kursk region, where she was "from time to time" accompanied by Russian "Akhmat" fighters.

In the article, Geitman described the position of local residents and talked to Ahmat soldiers, who, according to the journalist, "fought to regain the territory" and allegedly helped with evacuations in the area.

At the same time, the article does not explain the reasons for the start of the Kursk operation and does not present the Ukrainian position.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, responded to the New York Times report.

"Whoever on the NYT website thought it wise to write a report together with Russian war criminals made the stupidest decision. This is not balance and not the 'other side of the story'. This is simply allowing Russian propaganda to mislead the audience. It's sad to see Duranty-level manipulation returning to the NYT," the Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote.

For reference:

Walter Duranty was an Anglo-American journalist who headed the Moscow bureau of the New York Times for 14 years. In 1929, he interviewed Joseph Stalin, and in 1932, he won the Pulitzer Prize for his series of reports from the USSR. Duranty is known for denying the Holodomor and justifying the Stalinist regime.