USF units eliminated more than 100 occupiers per day. INFOGRAPHICS
During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 798 unique enemy targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.
In particular:
- 183 units of personnel, of which 109 were eliminated;
- 37 vehicles and 20 motorcycles;
- 21 artillery systems, 4 armored vehicles and 3 tanks.
In addition, 22 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 30 UAV operators' takeoff points were destroyed.
