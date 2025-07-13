ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10191 visitors online
News Results of Unmanned Systems Forces units’ operations
476 1

USF units eliminated more than 100 occupiers per day. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 798 unique enemy targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the USF.

In particular:

  • 183 units of personnel, of which 109 were eliminated;
  • 37 vehicles and 20 motorcycles;
  • 21 artillery systems, 4 armored vehicles and 3 tanks.

In addition, 22 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 30 UAV operators' takeoff points were destroyed.

Результати роботи підрозділів СБСDuring the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 798 unique enemy targets.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SBS.

In particular:

  • 183 units of personnel, of which 109 were eliminated;
  • 37 vehicles and 20 motorcycles;
  • 21 artillery systems, 4 armored vehicles and 3 tanks.

In addition, 22 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 30 UAV operators' takeoff points were destroyed.

Результати роботи підрозділів СБС

Author: 

liquidation (2584) elimination (5465) Unmanned Systems Forces (103) war in Ukraine (3252)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 