Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones at night: man and two 13-year-old girls injured

On the night of 14 July, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, with hits recorded in two districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

He noted that air defence forces, according to preliminary information, destroyed ten enemy drones.

In Dniprovskyi district, the attack set fire to 3 houses, 2 garages, 4 outbuildings and a forest. Seven cars were destroyed and four more damaged. Three people were injured. All of them were hospitalised. Two 13-year-old girls are in moderate condition. A 51-year-old man is in serious condition.

A fire also broke out in Kryvyi Rih. The infrastructure was damaged.

The Russian army attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities. The attack caused a fire in a warehouse with materials for the food industry. Rescuers managed to extinguish the fire.

