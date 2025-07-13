Consequences of Russian attack on Samar: man was injured, school and high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 13 July, Russian troops attacked the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a school and apartment buildings were damaged by enemy strikes. The windows are smashed.

"Everyone is working on the spot. Representatives of local authorities, emergency workers, police officers, utility workers. Philanthropists are also with the people. They are giving out building materials to the residents to at least temporarily repair the damage," the statement said.

Update

In the evening of July 12, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported that a 25-year-old man was injured in the city of Samar due to Russian drone strikes. The city's infrastructure, school, 9 apartment buildings and 7 cars were damaged.











