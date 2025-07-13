ENG
News UAV attack on Sumy
Enemy UAV hits critical infrastructure facility in Sumy: part of city is left without power

Russian attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy

During the day on July 13, the activity of Russian drones was recorded in Sumy and on the approaches to the city.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the UAVs hit a critical infrastructure facility. Part of the city was temporarily left without electricity. A number of important institutions have been switched to backup power supply," the statement said.

It is noted that specialists are working quickly to eliminate the consequences of the attack to restore electricity to the homes of Sumy residents as soon as possible.

