ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8928 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
2 093 7

Consequences of Russian attack on Samara: school and high-rise buildings destroyed. PHOTOS

Today, on 13 July, Russian troops attacked the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a school and apartment buildings were damaged by enemy strikes. The windows are smashed.

"Everyone is working on the spot. Representatives of local authorities, emergency workers, police officers, utility workers. Philanthropists are also with the people. They are giving out building materials to the residents to at least temporarily repair the damage," the statement said.

Watch more: Interceptor drones shot down hundreds of Russian-Iranian "Shaheds" in week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian attack on Samara
Russian attack on Samara
Russian attack on Samara
Russian attack on Samara
Russian attack on Samara

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Samar with drones, damaging the infrastructure.

Author: 

shoot out (14070) Dnipropetrovska region (1560) Samarivskyy district (10) Samar (7)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 