Consequences of Russian attack on Samara: school and high-rise buildings destroyed. PHOTOS
Today, on 13 July, Russian troops attacked the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, a school and apartment buildings were damaged by enemy strikes. The windows are smashed.
"Everyone is working on the spot. Representatives of local authorities, emergency workers, police officers, utility workers. Philanthropists are also with the people. They are giving out building materials to the residents to at least temporarily repair the damage," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Samar with drones, damaging the infrastructure.
