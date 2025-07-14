Consequences of Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on chemical plant producing combat units for "Shaheds" in Moscow region of Russian Federation. SATELLITE IMAGE

Satellite imagery confirms a successful strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant located in the Moscow region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by analysts of the Ukrainian project CyberBoroshno.

They noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to hit a production facility where explosives could be manufactured and assembled. According to a previous statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, these are thermobaric warheads for "Shahed" kamikaze drones.

"The plant produces a wide range of military equipment, including lighting charges, gas generators for missiles and shells, powder charges, and heat traps for aircraft. After the modernisation, which began in 2017, the company also gained the ability to produce thermobaric ammunition of various types," the project analysts said.

On the night of 7 July, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the AFU, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, carried out a fire attack on the "Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant" in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.