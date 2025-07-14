Colonel Lasiichuk heads 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Lasiichuk has been appointed commander of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Prior to his appointment as the corps commander, Yevhen Lasiichuk headed the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, which was hardened in battles for Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Also in February 2025, despite the enemy's numerical superiority, the legendary 25th stopped the enemy's advance towards the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

Under the leadership of Colonel Yevhen Lasiichuk, the 7th Airborne Corps will unite the famous airborne military units of the southeastern region:

25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade;

79th separate airborne assault Tavriia brigade;

81st separate airmobile Slobozhanska brigade;

77th separate airmobile Naddniprianska brigade;

78th separate air assault regiment.

"Paratroopers are a symbol of heroism, bravery and courage. Today, the Airborne Forces have to act in accordance with the new conditions of warfare, which is becoming more and more technological. The use of automated combat systems, IT solutions, and drones as separate combat units is part of the brigades' daily work at the front.

I set myself the task of building a structure in which the latest technologies will help save the lives of our soldiers and reduce the number of living enemies on the territory of Ukraine. High-quality planning of operations, training of personnel for technological combat, own workshops and centres for the development of new solutions - all this should become the driving force behind the development of our association," said the commander of the 7th Airborne Corps.

On the Day of the Air Assault Forces, the President honored warriors with state awards.

Colonel Yevhen Lasiichuk is a Knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II and III degrees. In 2024, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star for personal courage and heroism in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and loyalty to the military oath during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

