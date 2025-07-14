ENG
News Military helicopter crashes in Russia
Russian Mi-8 helicopter goes missing in Russian Far East

Mi-8 helicopter disappears in Russia with 5 people on board

An Mi-8 helicopter has disappeared in the Russian Far East.

This was reported by Russian media with reference to operational services, Censor.NET informs.

"Five people are on board the Mi-8 helicopter that disappeared in the Far East," the media outlet writes.

It is known that the Mi-8 belonged to the "Vzlet" airline and disappeared during a flight from the settlement of Okhotsk to Magadan.

