On May 23, a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in the Oryol region. Ammunition is currently detonating at the crash site.

This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to ASTRA, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. near the village of Naryshkino in the Urytsky district.

Witnesses reported that a fire broke out immediately after the crash, followed by loud bangs and explosions.

Emergency services are working at the scene. There is no official information yet on the type of helicopter, its affiliation, or potential casualties.

Read more: PJSC "Energia" in Lipetsk region of Russian Federation, which manufactures components for GABs and rockets, has been hit, - General Staff

At the same time, Mash notes that the helicopter crash killed two people - preliminarily identified as the pilot and the flight engineer.

The Mi-8 was flying toward Smolensk region, heading for its base airfield in the Vyazemsky district. The reported cause of the incident is engine failure.

Read more: Goal of "SMO" is to create "union state" of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, - State Duma deputy Sobolev. VIDEO