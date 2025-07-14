Enemy increases FPV drone attacks on civilians and transport in Kupiansk, - DMA chief Kanashevych

In the Kharkiv region, 325 settlements are under evacuation due to constant shelling. The situation in Kupiansk remains difficult.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, Andrii Kanashevych, told Hromadske Radio about it.

Earlier, he said that volunteers can no longer enter the city of Kupiansk to pick up people.

"The security situation has not changed significantly, but some volunteer crews still enter Kupiansk using armoured vehicles and evacuate people. But the support and assistance of the State Emergency Service and the police is quite significant. People are evacuated from the most dangerous places in Kupiansk, where enemy FPV activity is very high, with the help of the police and the State Emergency Service, and then handed over to volunteers who take them to Kharkiv," said the head of the DMA.

He added that the enemy is actively using FPV drones and fibre-optic drones, so it is quite difficult to drive around Kupiansk at any time of the day or night. Ruscists are hunting both civilian vehicles and local residents.

Kanashevych noted that "we can say that the situation in Kupiansk is critical enough to evacuate".

See more: Russians hit centre of Kupiansk: woman killed, three more people wounded (updated)