Zelenskyy meets with Kellogg: discusses strengthening air defence and joint weapons production (updated). VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with General Keith Kellogg, Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy announced this on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We had a productive conversation. We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening air defence for Ukraine, joint production and procurement of defence weapons together with Europe. And of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it. We hope for the leadership of the United States, because it is clear that Moscow will not stop unless its inadequate ambitions are stopped by force.

I thank Keith Kellogg for this visit to Ukraine. I am grateful to President Trump for important signals of support and positive decisions for both our countries. We appreciate the support of the American people," Zelenskyy said.

No more details about the meeting between Zelenskyy and Kellogg are currently known.

"We are grateful to the President of the United States for all his messages and truly strong decisions on resuming supplies to us. We appreciate the bipartisan support. We had a very good conversation with Mr. President in The Hague, and we also had a phone call. We made some decisions that are very positive for both countries," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the President's Office.

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discussed Russia's massive attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure and the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence. In June alone, the Russians launched more than 330 missiles at Ukraine, including 80 ballistic missiles, more than 5,000 attack drones, and 5,000 air bombs.

The meeting focused on the overall situation on the frontline and the needs of Ukrainian soldiers. General Kellogg expressed his respect for Ukraine's defenders for their courage.

"The President confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to purchase American weapons, particularly air defense systems. The parties also discussed joint drone production, the possibility of direct purchases of Ukrainian UAVs by the United States, and the potential for arms procurement in cooperation with European partners," the statement says.

It is also noted that Zelenskyy and Kellogg talked about a ceasefire, increasing pressure on Russia and joint steps toward achieving a just and lasting peace.

"Special attention was paid to sanctions, including the bipartisan bill by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, which has already garnered support from over 80 senators," the Presidential Office added.

