Russia systematically fails to fulfill its obligations. This has already happened with Armenia, Syria and Iran.

This was stated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkey Nariman Dzhelial, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Kremlin demonstrates an inability to fulfill even its own obligations. The examples of the mentioned countries (Armenia, Syria, Iran - ed.) only emphasize the systemic crisis of trust in Russia as a partner. Instead of a guarantor of security, it is increasingly perceived as a toxic player whose actions are based solely on its own short-term interests, without any obligations or principles," said Dzhelial.

According to him, Moscow's actions lead to the destruction of Russia's reputation in the region, weakening its political influence, and reformatting alliances.

"Countries that used to have to reckon with Moscow are now looking for new partners - more predictable, reliable and stronger. From a strategic perspective, this means further isolation of Russia and loss of leverage over regional processes," the Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey emphasized.

Dzhelial is convinced that by actively advocating reformatting, and in fact destroying, the existing sustainable system of international relations, Russia is becoming a victim of this process due to its own unhealthy behavior - aggression and unwillingness to compromise.