Information about participation of Moldovan military in war in Ukraine is lie, - Ministry of Defense

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense denies the information published by pro-Russian social media accounts claiming that the country's military is involved in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TV8.

Thus, several Telegram channels and TikTok accounts associated with pro-Russian groups published information that 10 soldiers and officers of the National Army allegedly went to Ukraine.

The authors of these reports, the Defense Ministry said, claimed that four Moldovan soldiers were killed and two were wounded in the Russian attack.

"This narrative is an obvious lie, deliberately spread to cause panic, undermine confidence in the leadership of the state and create confusion in the pre-election period," the Moldovan Defense Ministry added.

They emphasized that no serviceman of the National Army of Moldova is involved in hostilities outside the country.