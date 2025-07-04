On the outskirts of the temporarily occupied settlement of Strilkove in Kherson region, Ukrainian intelligence soldiers blew up a vehicle, killing three occupiers from the "Bars-Sarmat" center.

Elimination of enemy UAV operators

"On July 4, 2025, a Chevrolet Aveo exploded on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied settlement of Strilkove in Kherson region — three invaders were inside the vehicle, UAV operators of the so-called special UAV systems center of the Russian occupation army ‘Bars-Sarmat,’" the statement said.

All three invaders, including the senior member of the hostile group that posed a threat to Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces and terrorized the civilian population of Kherson region, "went to a concert of Iosif Kobzon" (a euphemism for death - ed.note).

The ‘Bars-Sarmat’ center

The so-called "Bars-Sarmat" center was established in 2024 in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. It specializes in testing and combat use of new robotic and electronic systems, including UAVs, robotic complexes, radio-electronic reconnaissance and warfare systems, as well as command and communication tools.

The so-called commander of this unit is former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin.

The Russian "Bars-Sarmat" center includes several detachments. The eliminated group belonged to the "Bars-1" unit stationed in occupied Henichesk. The leader of "Bars-1," with the call sign "Corsair," appears in an illustrative photo next to Rogozin.

"For every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be just retribution," the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded.