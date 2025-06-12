Kraken special forces reveal identity of millionth eliminated occupier — marine from Kamchatka

On June 11, 2025, soldiers from the Active Operations Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, known as "Kraken," reported the elimination of the symbolic millionth Russian occupier and revealed his identity.

Censor.NET reports, citing DIU.

The eliminated Russian invader was identified as Serhii Mashanenko, born in 1978. He was a native of Russia’s Kamchatka Krai and served in the Pacific Marine Corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Today, along the entire frontline, not one or two invaders were eliminated. Thanks to the coordinated actions of all units of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces, enemy losses have become massive and systematic," emphasized a special forces soldier.

Military intelligence continues to methodically locate, find, and destroy every armed intruder who has come onto Ukrainian soil, DIU added.

On June 12, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that since the full-scale invasion began, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,000,340 Russian invaders.