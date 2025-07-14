Trump hopes to avoid criticism by selling weapons to Europe instead of giving them directly to Ukraine - CNN

By selling weapons to European countries rather than giving them to Ukraine, Trump hopes to avoid political criticism for breaking his campaign promise to reduce the US role in the long-running war.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET reports.

The publication's sources note that Trump's decision has many aspects.

Trump's intention to cash in on Ukraine's aid is obvious, as each Patriot air defense system that Europeans are to pay for costs approximately $1 billion.

Over the past two weeks, officials in the United States and Europe have been working out the details of how the plan would work. NATO itself is not supplying weapons to Ukraine, but rather playing the role of coordinating the efforts of individual countries.

One possible mechanism for the Trump administration to help Ukraine is for European countries to transfer their existing weapons to Kyiv and then order replacements from American manufacturers.

Among the countries that have already expressed their intention to participate in such a scheme are Germany and Norway. According to officials, at least four more countries are likely to join.