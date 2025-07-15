Rada extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November

The Verkhovna Rada has extended martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the parliament has voted for such an initiative for the 16th time.

The decision was supported by 320 MPs, one against.

Thus, martial law and mobilisation have been extended until 5 November.

