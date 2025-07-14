Zelenskyy proposes to Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on the extension of martial law and general mobilisation in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant draft laws have been published on the parliament's website.
Thus, the President proposes to extend martial law and mobilisation for 90 days from 7 August 2025 to 5 November.
This is expected to be the 16th vote on such draft laws.
