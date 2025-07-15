French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will visit Ukraine on July 21 and take part in a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors.

He told journalists in Brussels on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Censor.NET reports citing theEP.

"Next Monday, July 21, I will go to Ukraine at the invitation of Andrii Sybiha to a conference of ambassadors to reaffirm France's and Europe's support for the Ukrainian resistance," Barrot said.

See more: Kellogg has arrived in Kyiv on visit. VIDEO+PHOTO