Putin is not afraid of Trump’s threats and plans to continue war - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of stopping the war in Ukraine despite new threats from the United States.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources in the Kremlin, Censor.NET reports.

According to them, Putin believes that Russia is able to withstand new economic sanctions, and its army has sufficient resources to continue hostilities. In particular, they are talking about possible secondary tariffs by the United States against buyers of Russian oil.

Sources note that Putin is not conducting detailed peace talks because he believes that the West - in particular, the Donald Trump administration - has not offered him clear terms. Meanwhile, the Kremlin itself insists on a "legally binding" rejection of NATO expansion, Ukraine's neutrality, and the recognition of the occupied territories as part of Russia.

The interlocutors add that Putin is ready to fight until the complete capture of the eastern regions of Ukraine, and in case of weakening of the Ukrainian defense, to launch new territorial offensives.

Read more: Trump: I’m disappointed in Putin, but I’m not done with him