Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country will block the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia if it does not receive permission to buy Russian gas until the end of the contract with Gazprom in 2034.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Parliament.

Fico passed on the European Commission's proposals for energy security guarantees to the parliamentary parties in Bratislava, but they found them "insufficient". After that, Slovakia officially asked for a postponement of the vote on the sanctions package.

"The representative of the Slovak Republic was instructed today to ask for a postponement of the vote on the 18th package of sanctions, given the position of the Slovak political elite," he said.

According to the prime minister, allowing the current contract with Gazprom to be completed would be "the best solution to the situation." However, the European Commission is currently categorically against such a step, as it contradicts the EU's general sanctions policy.

