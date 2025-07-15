Ukraine, as victim of aggression, has more rights to frozen Russian assets than Russia, - Sikorski

As a victim of aggression, Ukraine has more rights to use frozen Russian assets than Russia itself, which is the aggressor country.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski before a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on July 15, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I share the opinion of the majority of member states that Ukraine's claims to frozen Russian assets, in the context of the damage caused by Russia, are greater than Russia's claims. Because Russia is the aggressor. The UN General Assembly has condemned the Russian invasion as an act of aggression.

This actually imposes an obligation on the international community to take countermeasures. And the first countermeasure is to help the victim of aggression to defend themselves. And I think it is only fair that these funds are used to help the victim," he said.

Commenting on the issue of formats of military support for Ukraine with the participation of EU member states, he mentioned the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition, supplies under the European Peace Fund that were made but not reimbursed due to Hungary's blocking of the process, as well as the €150 billion SAFE (Security Action for Europe) mechanism, which allows for partnerships with Ukrainian defense companies.

"Of course, there is also bilateral assistance. Poland is now at the stage of the 47th aid package. The last few packages were in the amount of about 100 million euros. Some countries have been very generous, including the Netherlands, Germany, the Baltic States and Scandinavia," Sikorski added.

As a reminder, the European Commission was considering allowing the Belgian-registered Euroclear depository to use frozen Russian assets to compensate for losses resulting from the possible confiscation of its assets in Russia.

Euroclear acknowledged that Russian courts have been issuing massive decisions to confiscate investor funds held on the depository's accounts in Russia.