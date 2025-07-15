Zelenskyy meets with Latvian Prime Minister Siliņa: we discuss defense support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.

He wrote this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It is very symbolic that this meeting took place on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood. Thank you for this gesture, a sign of solidarity with our people," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors discussed defense support for Ukrainian soldiers and its financing through European instruments, including within the SAFE framework. They also talked about drones, European integration, and the opening of negotiation clusters.

Read more: White House: Trump did not urge Ukraine to strike Moscow during call with Zelenskyy

"Justice in this process must be ensured. I am grateful to the people and government of Latvia for substantial assistance and the new defense package. This is a significant strengthening of our army. Thank you for your leadership and willingness to allocate even more than 0.25% of GDP to support Ukraine," the president said.