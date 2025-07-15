White House: Trump did not urge Ukraine to strike Moscow during call with Zelenskyy

The White House denied that U.S. President Donald Trump, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 4, allegedly inquired whether Ukraine could strike Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

This was stated in the Trump administration, commenting on the Financial Times article, Reuters reports.

According to FT, Trump also supported the idea of deeper strikes on Russian territory, saying it would make the Kremlin "feel the pain" and come to negotiations.

Sources said Zelenskyy responded, "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons."

Following this, FT claims the U.S. handed Ukraine a list of potential weapons last week in Rome.

Meanwhile, Reuters sources in the White House stated that Trump did not urge Zelenskyy to escalate strikes on Russia.

"President Trump was simply asking questions, not encouraging further killings. He is relentlessly working to stop the killings and end this war," said spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, cited by Newsweek.

She added that the Financial Times is known for "sharply taking words out of context to generate clicks because their newspaper is dying."

Earlier, WP reported that Trump was considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Recall that U.S. President Donald Trump stated that if a peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days, the U.S. would impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

Kaja Kallas believes that Trump should have given Putin a shorter deadline for a peace agreement to end the war against Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev called Trump’s 50-day deadline a "theatrical ultimatum," adding that Russia doesn’t care.