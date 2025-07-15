Russian mortar shelling damages homes in Sumy region; one man killed

On the afternoon of July 15, Russian forces shelled the Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region with mortars.

Censor.NET reports that this was announced by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway into war crimes that resulted in a fatality (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on July 15, 2025, at around 4:15 PM, the enemy allegedly shelled civilian homes in the Velykopysarivska community of Sumy region with mortar fire.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 50-year-old man was killed.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

Recall that today, around 1:00 PM, the enemy attacked the Bytytsia starosta district of the Sumy community.