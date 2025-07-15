ENG
News Photo attacks on the Sumy region
Occupiers strike Sumy region with GABs: houses damaged. PHOTOS

Today, around 1:00 PM, the enemy attacked the Bytytsia Starosta District of the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Preliminary information indicates the occupiers struck with three guided aerial bombs.

Private residential houses were damaged. Damage assessment and response operations are ongoing.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Assistance is being provided to the residents of the damaged homes.

