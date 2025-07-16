ENG
Enemy has advanced near Ambarne in Kharkiv region and three settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near four settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Ambarne, Udachne, Tolstoy and Fedorivka," the report says.

Russian advance in Donetsk region

Russian advance in Donetsk region

Russian advance in Donetsk region

