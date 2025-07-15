ENG
Day in Donetsk region: three districts hit by enemy strikes, casualties and destruction reported. PHOTOS

On July 14, 2025, during the past 24 hours, Russian forces intensively shelled three districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Myrnohrad, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded; a house was damaged. In Pokrovsk, 3 people were wounded; 2 private houses and an apartment building were damaged. In Rodynske, 4 people were wounded; 2 apartment buildings were damaged. In Hannivka of Dobropillia community, 2 people were wounded; 6 private houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, an administrative building was damaged in Lyman; 2 houses were destroyed in Torske, and 1 more in Zarichne. In Petrivka Druha of Oleksandrivka community, 15 buildings, a car, and a tractor were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded; 8 private houses, 6 apartment buildings, and an administrative building were damaged.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kramatorsk: there are victims

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
