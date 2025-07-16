Mine detonates on coast in Koblevo: man injured (updated)

The mine detonated on the coast in Koblevo, Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Koblevo. We have received information from emergency services that a mine detonated on the coast in the morning. Preliminary, there is a man injured. We are checking," he said.

No further information is available at this time.

Update

"There were no people injured as a result of the detonation of the explosive device. The man sustained injuries unrelated to the explosion," Kim reported.

According to preliminary information, the detonation on the coast could have been caused by a wild animal.