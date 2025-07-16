ENG
News Detonation of explosive devices
Mine detonates on coast in Koblevo: man injured (updated)

Mining of the Black Sea

The mine detonated on the coast in Koblevo, Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Koblevo. We have received information from emergency services that a mine detonated on the coast in the morning. Preliminary, there is a man injured. We are checking," he said.

Watch more: Combat engineers clear farmland in deoccupied territories using mechanized demining machine. VIDEO

No further information is available at this time.

Update

"There were no people injured as a result of the detonation of the explosive device. The man sustained injuries unrelated to the explosion," Kim reported.

According to preliminary information, the detonation on the coast could have been caused by a wild animal.

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (514) disruption (185) Mykolayivskyy district (42) Kobleve (1)
