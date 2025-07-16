Heavy fighting continues in Novopavlivka direction, occupiers are concentrating their offensive efforts near 8 settlements - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, July 15, 2025, the enemy attacked our positions in Vovchansk in the South Slobozhansky sector, and in the Kupyansk sector - towards Bologivka and Pishchane. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Khortytsia" .

As noted, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the invaders' attacks near Novoyehorivka, Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Hlushchenkove, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Torske, and in Serebrianka forestry.

In the Seversky sector, enemy attacks were concentrated near Hryhorivka and Vyymka. The enemy was not successful.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", on the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian assault actions were aimed at our positions near Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Stupochky, Diliyivka, Petrivka, and Toretsk. Our positions were not lost.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to use their numerical superiority to break through our defenses in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Mykolaivka, Popov Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Kotlyne, Lysivka, and Zvirove. Our soldiers also repelled attacks near Udachne, Oleksiivka, Horikhove, and Muravka. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Novopavlivka sector, the occupiers are concentrating their attack efforts near Zaporizhzhia, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Yalta, Temyrivka, Piddubne, Zelene Pole, and Shevchenko. Heavy fighting continues, and the enemy is trying to develop the offensive, regardless of losses.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the enemy conducted an assault near Malynivka. The units of the Defense Forces continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to minimize the potential of its offensive actions.