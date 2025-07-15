Heavy fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors, enemy tried to break through our defences near Stepanivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the North-Slobozhanskyi direction, over the past day, 14 July 2025, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in Vovchansk. He was unsuccessful.

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, enemy assault groups unsuccessfully attacked our positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Lyman sector, our soldiers repelled the occupiers' attacks near Novoiehorivka, Hlushchenkove, Cherneshchyna, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Torske and in the Serebrianskyi forestry.

In the Siversk sector, there were firefights in the area of Serebrianka, Siversk and Vyimka. Enemy attacks were repelled and fifteen motorcycles were destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian attacks were concentrated in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to break through our defences in the areas of Stepanivka, Volodymyrivka, Mykolaivka and Shevchenko Pershe. In order to block the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration, the invaders attacked our fortifications near Rodynske, Krasnyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Fedorivka, Lysivka and Shevchenko. At the same time, our positions near Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novopavlivka and Filiia were attacked. Heavy fighting is ongoing, and the enemy is trying to use its numerical superiority and develop the offensive. The defence forces are taking measures to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating," the statement said.

The "Khortytsia" OSGT also informs that in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy is concentrating its attack efforts towards Hrushivske, Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Vilne Pole, Komyshuvakha, Zelene Pole, Temyrivka, Voskresenka, Oleksandrohrad, Perebudova and Novosilka. The Defence Forces units continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to minimise the potential of their offensive actions.