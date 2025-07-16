Russian forces increase combat engagements in Kherson region by 3.5 times – Southern Defense Forces

Russian forces have significantly increased their activity in the island zone at the mouth of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region. Over the past week, 42 assault attempts were recorded — 3.5 times more than the previous week.

This was reported by the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, as cited by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

He noted that the main enemy activity is concentrated around the islands of Velykyi Vilkhovyi (formerly Potemkin), Nestryza, Bilohrudyi, Kozulskyi, Zabych, and in the areas near the Antonivski Bridges. Russia is attempting to identify weak spots in the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s defense by carrying out isolated assaults — mostly with 1-2 groups per island, resembling reconnaissance in force.

Assault groups mostly consist of five personnel: a driver, two assault fighters, an electronic warfare operator, and an observer. The enemy drops ammunition and equipment by drones before landing their assault troops.

It is noted that on the left bank near the Antonivskyi Bridges, several attempts of enemy infiltration by pairs are recorded daily, as two-person groups try to occupy positions. Meanwhile, there are no enemy forces on the right bank of the Dnipro, and all islands remain under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

