Enemy cannot hold on in Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, but has destroyed virtually all our positions there - OC "South"

Russian troops are unable to hold Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, while the enemy has destroyed virtually all the positions of Ukrainian troops there.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the OC "South" Vladyslav Voloshyn.

"A settlement has been captured is a big word, so the enemy is simply destroying the settlement and all our positions there, trying to push us back so that the Ukrainian Defence Forces withdraw from certain lines, but the enemy cannot capture and hold these lines by themselves," he said.

The spokesperson stressed that quite fierce fighting continued in this area.

"The enemy tried to attack, even using motorised assaults on motorbikes. He has destroyed virtually all the positions there, but he cannot hold on in Malynivka at the moment. The Ukrainian defence forces control all these positions and this former settlement by fire," Voloshyn added.