"We are losing battles due to deception in reports" – commander of 8th Air Assault Corps Voloshyn

Dmytro Voloshyn

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are losing local battles due to deception in frontline reports.

According to Censor.NET, the commander of the 8th Air Assault Corps, Dmytro Voloshyn, said this in an interview with Novynarnia

"There was deception (in the reports - editor’s note) about the frontline and because of this, we lose local battles. Some units advance, while others stall, deceive, and retreat," Voloshyn noted.

The military officer said he has encountered such situations many times.

"It seems like you are doing everything right, but because of an unreliable neighbor (who let me down and stayed silent), I got stuck with my people, and now I have to somehow pull them out," Voloshyn emphasized.

