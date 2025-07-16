Ukrainian Armed Forces: Occupiers are trying to break through in Zaporizhzhia towards Novodanylivka and Kamianske

Russian troops are trying to advance in the Orikhiv direction in the area of Novodanylivka and Kamianske, but to no avail.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to Voloshyn, the intensity of fighting in these areas is somewhat lower than in other sectors of the front, but the enemy continues to make assault attempts. In particular, over the past day, the occupants tried to break through towards Novodanylivka, but were stopped.

In Kamianske, the situation remains tense - the enemy has destroyed almost all the infrastructure and positions of the Defense Forces, but Russian assault groups are not able to gain a foothold in the settlement. Ukrainian defenders are destroying these groups, despite constant shelling and air strikes by the enemy, who are actively using KABs and unguided missiles.

Read more: Enemy suffers heavy losses in south, deploys new units and brings up reserves – Defense Forces