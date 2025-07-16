Zelenskyy: Trump realizes that Putin is lying to him

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Donald Trump is aware of the falsity of Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements.

He said this in an interview with the American TV channel Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.

"President Trump realizes that Putin is lying to him. And it is important that President Trump sees this for himself - not what he learns from someone else, but what he sees for himself," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine had supported all American ceasefire initiatives, but Putin had constantly violated the agreements. "Putin says one thing and then bombs. And he does not want the war to end," the president added.

According to Zelenskyy, the United States understands that Ukraine should not lose the war, and supports key defense needs, including the supply of Patriot systems. He also mentioned the positive signals from the White House regarding support for a new sanctions package against Russia.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the sanctions being prepared by Washington could seriously hit the Kremlin's revenues, particularly from the energy sector, and thus limit Russia's ability to finance its aggression.