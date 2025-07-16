Trump says US wants to buy Ukrainian UAVs – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that the United States wants to buy Ukrainian drones.

He said this in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by Censor.NET.

In return, Ukraine aims to purchase other weapons from the United States, the head of state said.

"There are many drones that only we have. And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I really want to buy from you things that only you have. He told me that America wants to buy Ukrainian drones. … I really want America to help us protect our skies. This is very important," he emphasized.

